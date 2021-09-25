CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Mon Incline, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Saturday, people can ride the Mon Incline for free from 5:30 a.m. until 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Eagle Escapes From Pittsburgh's National Aviary, Whereabouts Currently Unknown

Mount Washington and other hilltop communities are celebrating “Party on the Mount.”

READ MORE: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Downgraded Due To Injury, Will Not Play Sunday Against Cincinnati Bengals

It is happening from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. along Grandview Avenue.

MORE NEWS: Port Authority Approves 5-Year Agreement To Let Pitt, Chatham Students, Faculty And Staff Ride For Free

Money raised from the ticketed event will go toward installing public restrooms in the area.