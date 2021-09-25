By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This Saturday, people can ride the Mon Incline for free from 5:30 a.m. until 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Mount Washington and other hilltop communities are celebrating "Party on the Mount."
It is happening from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. along Grandview Avenue.
Money raised from the ticketed event will go toward installing public restrooms in the area.