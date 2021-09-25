By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Part of Route 837, also known as Duquesne Boulevard, is now dedicated in honor of a Mon Valley civil rights hero.
The Clifton P. Pitts Memorial Highway honors the legacy of the leader who fought for equal housing, employment, and education.
Pitts passed away at age 76 in November last year.
State Representative Austin Davis says Pitts reminded him to serve the people he was elected to represent.
“If anybody knew Cliff, you knew he was Duquesne through and through. And I couldn’t think of a better way than to honor this than with naming this strip of 837 for future generations to know the work that he did for the people in this Valley,” Davis said.
Members of Pitts’ family were also on hand for the ceremony, and Davis thanked them for the support for Pitts’ work throughout his life.