October and November is fall wildfire season in the state.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

YORK COUNTY (KDKA) — The Wolf Administration wants people to remember fire safety as wildfire season begins.

On Friday, leaders were in a state park in York County talking about the increasing risk of wildfires.

Typically, the fall wildfire season is in October and November in Pennsylvania.

Leaders say everyone plays a role in keeping their neighbors safe and protecting our forests.

“Despite the persistent rain that we’ve seen throughout the summer and most recently, wildfires and brush fires remain a risk — especially as we head into the fall wildfire season,” Bruce Trego, State Fire Commissioner, said.

In April of this year, a wildfire tore through Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, burning nearly 500 acres.

Trego said 99% of all wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by people.