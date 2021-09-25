By: KDKA-TV News Staff
YORK COUNTY (KDKA) — The Wolf Administration wants people to remember fire safety as wildfire season begins.READ MORE: Pa. Supreme Court Rules 'Comfort Dogs' May Be Allowed To Help Witnesses Testify At Trial
On Friday, leaders were in a state park in York County talking about the increasing risk of wildfires.
Typically, the fall wildfire season is in October and November in Pennsylvania.READ MORE: Crews Conducting Rescue Along Monongahela River Near 10th Street Bridge
Leaders say everyone plays a role in keeping their neighbors safe and protecting our forests.
“Despite the persistent rain that we’ve seen throughout the summer and most recently, wildfires and brush fires remain a risk — especially as we head into the fall wildfire season,” Bruce Trego, State Fire Commissioner, said.
In April of this year, a wildfire tore through Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County, burning nearly 500 acres.MORE NEWS: 'Press Play PA' Campaign Seeks To Connect People In Allegheny, Westmoreland Counties With Drug Treatment, Recovery Options
Trego said 99% of all wildfires in Pennsylvania are caused by people.