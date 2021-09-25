By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority of Allegheny County's Board on Friday approved a five year continuation of the U-Pass system, which allows tens of thousands of people at local universities to ride for free on Port Authority vehicles.
The new agreement impacts the University of Pittsburgh's and Chatham University's students, faculty and staff.
The universities currently pay 50% of the base fare, but under the new agreement, their rates of contribution will be increased.
By 2026, they will pay 72% of the fare.
Port Authority says it is discussing a similar agreement with Carnegie Mellon University.