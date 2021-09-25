By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten.
#Steelers LB T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2021
Watt sustained a groin injury last week during the home opener against the Raiders and left the game early.
Lauten says Watt “has been downgraded to OUT for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals” due to that groin injury.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details