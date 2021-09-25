By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A woman is behind bars and facing numerous charges after police found a packet normally used to store drugs in the mouth of a 7-month-old baby.
According to Penn Live, Khelsea Frick, of Harrisburg, was arrested on Thursday.
Police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene of a baby who was unresponsive, when a responding officer noticed a foreign object inside the mouth of the baby.
The baby was rushed to the hospital and treated with Narcan. The baby was last listed in stable condition.
Penn Live also reports that Frick’s two-year-old child was also taken to the hospital after ingesting multiple packets of suspected heroin or fentanyl.
Frick was taken to the Dauphin County Prison. She is facing numerous charges, including endangering the welfare of children, and the possession of controlled substances.