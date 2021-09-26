By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Five people are being assisted by the Red Cross following a fire in Greenfield on Sunday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 2:00 p.m., the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire was called to the 200 block of W. Elizabeth Street for a fire at a residential structure.

Three of the five occupants of the home were safely outside of the home when they saw smoke and called 911.

Two other residents were not home at the time of the fire.

A firefighter was taken to the hospital with chest pains as a result of fighting the fire.

His condition is unknown.

The Fire Investigating Unit said they believe the fire originated in the kitchen, but are investigating the cause.

