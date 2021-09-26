By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — TSA officers discovered two guns, one loaded and another unloaded, from two separate passengers at the Pittsburgh International Airport within the last two days.

On Saturday, an unloaded Colt .380 cal. handgun was found in a 62-year-old man’s bag at the main security checkpoint around 2:00 p.m.

Allegheny County Police were called and said they found the man had a concealed carry permit and brought the firearm by accident.

The man was able to board the flight without the gun, and no charges are expected to be filed against him.

In a separate incident around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, TSA officers found a loaded Ruger 9mm handgun in a 29-year-old man’s bag at the alternate security checkpoint.

Allegheny County Police say he also did not intend to bring the firearm and owned a valid concealed carry permit.

Charges will also not be filed against him.

Both firearms are with Allegheny County Police.

This past Friday, a loaded Glock 9mm handgun was found in a 31-year-old woman’s purse, and, similarly, she had a valid concealed carry permit and was able to fly without any expected charges pressed against her.

“Passengers who bring firearms into an airport checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910,” Allegheny County Police said.