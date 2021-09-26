By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary is still looking for the Steller’s Sea Eagle who escaped his habitat Saturday morning.

Dr. Pilar Fish, the Senior Director of Zoological Advancement and Avian Medicine at the National Aviary, addressed the media Sunday morning.

As of right now, Kodiak is still at large.

“We continue to investigate how this could have happened,” Fish said. “And we found one small area in his habitat where the heavy gauge-wire netting has been compromised. Every day, all of the habitats and birds are checked for their safety and security. Except for this one area, all of the netting is in perfect condition.”

She added there is an expert team that is close to Kodiak that is currently searching for him.

Fish repeated the aviary’s request for people to avoid approaching Kodiak and instead call 412-323-7235.

“Kodiak is in good health. He is fit, and these eagles don’t eat every day in the wild, so we really believe his health is not at any risk,” Fish said.