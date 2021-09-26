By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary has closed to the public on Sunday as the search for Kodiak, the Steller’s Sea Eagle, continues this weekend.

While addressing the media, the aviary said that a team of experts are actively out searching for Kodiak, also known as Kody.

“Our team includes animal behavior experts who have a trusting relationship with Kody, and the Aviary is closed today so that we can continue to focus on getting him home. At this time, we ask for you to please call us at 412-323-7235 if you see Kody.”

The aviary is typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for on Tuesdays.

“While we are eager to get him home, this may take time. We do not believe he has gone far, and we remain committed to finding him,” the aviary added in a tweet.