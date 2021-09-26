By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters of the "Purple Paint Law" that went into effect in 2020.
The law gives landowners to option to use purple paint, rather than signs, to alert hunters that their land is private and for hunters not to trespass.
Landowners can use the purple paint to mark their properties using vertical lines at least 8-inches long and 1-inch wide painted 3-5 feet from the base of the tree.
The markings must also be on various trees that are within 100 feet of each other.
More information on the Purple Paint Law can be found on the Pennsylvania Game Commission website’s 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest at this link.