PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tonight, for the first time in 18 months, the curtains will go up at the Byham Theater.

But it won’t be without safety precautions in place.

Anyone attending The Mavericks’ performance at the Byham Theater on Sunday night will need a ticket, a valid ID, a proof of vaccination card, and a mask.

All of Pittsburgh’s Cultural Arts organizations are requiring proof of vaccination for indoor performances.

Exceptions are in place, guests under 12 and those with a medical or religious exemption do not need proof of vaccination but they will need proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Masks are required inside the theaters when Allegheny County has a “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rate.

Right now, transmission is “high.”

The return of live performances is creating a sense of normalcy in the Cultural District.

“Safety is just paramount because it’s been 18 months and we have been waiting this whole time for our theaters to come back, now that they are open again we don’t want to see them close so we’re putting all these safety protocols in place to ensure everyone is safe,” said Ashley Rieser of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

If those in attendance do not want to bring a vaccination card, they are accepting pictures on a cell phone, as well.