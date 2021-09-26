By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 300 block of Jacunda Street just after 5:00 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.
He would not tell the police what happened.
He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his wounds and lacerations.
His condition is unknown.
Police are investigating.
