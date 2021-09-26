By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has officially left today’s game against the Bengals and will not return, according to Steelers Communications Director Burt Lauten.
#Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has a rib injury and will not return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 26, 2021
Smith-Schuster has sustained a rib injury.
The announcement was made towards the end of the third quarter as the Steelers struggle to hold their own at Heinz Field against the Bengals.
The severity of his injury is unknown at this time.
