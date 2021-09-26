PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Byham Theater reopened on Sunday with new safety requirements: Theatergoers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the virus.

It’s finally showtime at Byham Theater and safety is in the limelight.

“Everyone’s excited, all our staff, our volunteers, and of course the patrons that are coming back into the theaters for the first time in 18 months,” said Ashley Rieser, director of volunteer services and front of house guest experience for the Pittsburgh Culture Trust.

Theatergoers were thrilled to see The Mavericks perform in person.

“So excited, we’ve been like canceled three times, but I have the tickets,” said Karen Henschel.

“We never miss a Maverick’s concert in Pittsburgh, and this is finally happening,” said Bud Puskarich.

“Seeing these guys, they’re a dynamic they’re very good,” Michael Hricik said.

Live performances are making a comeback at theaters in the Cultural District, but you’ll need more than just your ticket to get in.

All Pittsburgh’s cultural arts organizations are requiring proof of vaccinations for indoor performances, including Pittsburgh Cultural Trust theaters.

“Anyone coming to the performance needs to have a vaccine card, if not they need to have a negative COVID test, their valid ID, their tickets, and a mask,” said Rieser.

Visitors also need to bring a mask when Allegheny County has “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission. It is currently listened as high.

People shared what they thought about the new safety requirements.

“I don’t mind it; I can’t wait to get my booster,” said Puskarich.

“So, they can have these shows,” Hricik said.

“To keep everyone safe. I’m triple vaccinated so I’m good!” Henschel said.

The show must go on and that’s bringing a sense of normalcy in the Cultural District.

“We’ve missed our guests so much. We want to create that magical experience that everyone can enjoy and want to come back time and time again,” Rieser said.

The only exceptions are to proof of vaccination are guests under the age of 12 and guests with a medical or religious exception. Instead, these people will have to provide a negative COVID-19 test.

More Pittsburgh Cultural Trust theaters are re-opening very soon.