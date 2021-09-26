By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A toddler is in critical condition at UPMC Children's Hospital after they were taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
According to police, they were called to Allegheny General Hospital for a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound who had arrived at the emergency department by private vehicle.
The toddler was then taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition.
Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating to learn where the toddler had been shot.
