By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In four days, four travelers were caught with guns at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

From Thursday to Sunday, TSA agents caught the firearms daily at the checkpoint’s x-ray machine. County police confiscated the weapons.

People who bring guns to checkpoints could face fines from $3,000 to nearly $14,000.

Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, called it an “epidemic” that’s easily preventable.

“Here is my message to gun owners. Do not bring your gun to our security checkpoints or you will be fined. Heavily fined. If you want to avoid paying what could amount to thousands of dollars, then either pack your gun properly for air transport or don’t bring it with you in the first place,” Keys-Turner said.

Guns aren’t allowed on planes, even with concealed carry permits. Guns can be brought in checked baggage if they’re properly packed and declared at the counter.

Earlier this month, the 22nd gun was found at the Pittsburgh International Airport, surpassing 2020’s total. The most recent catches bring the total to 26.