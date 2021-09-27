CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past 72 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 990 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.

The four new deaths happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. All were 65 years or older.

There have been 8,099 total hospitalizations and 119,718 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,132.

