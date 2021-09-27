By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,029 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 990 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.
This is the COVID-19 Update for Sept. 27, 2021.
In the last 72 hours, 1,029 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 990 are confirmed cases and 39 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/JoYryAo8uk
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 27, 2021
The four new deaths happened between Aug. 31 and Sept. 18. All were 65 years or older.
There have been 8,099 total hospitalizations and 119,718 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,132.
