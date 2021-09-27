By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tyler Boyd did not hold back when discussing the Bengals’ win Sunday at Heinz Field over the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh-area native and Cincinnatti wide receiver said the Steelers “gave up” at the end of the game.

“The last plays of the game for them, they gave up. You could see it. They had three drops in a row,” Boyd said Monday, according to ESPN.

“They portrayed to the whole nation, on TV, what they were about and how they gave up,” Boyd added.

The Bengals jumped ahead 14-7 at halftime and did not look back on their way to winning 24-10.

Boyd, who had four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown on Sunday, is from Clairton and went to the University of Pittsburgh.

Will Boyd’s comments be bulletin board material? Find out when teams meet again in Cincinnati during Week 12.