The 63-year-old was allegedly attacked last June along Frankstown Avenue.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people have admitted to their role in a brutal beating that killed a man.

Cousins Madera and Marlon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder and conspiracy.

(Photo: Allegheny County Jail)

Prosecutors say the pair attacked 63-year-old Roger Brown last June along Frankstown Avenue in Homewood. He suffered severe head trauma and died days after the assault.

Sentencing is scheduled for December.