By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people have admitted to their role in a brutal beating that killed a man.READ MORE: Bob Dylan Coming To Pittsburgh In November
Cousins Madera and Marlon Johnson pleaded guilty Monday to third degree murder and conspiracy.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State Trooper Charged With Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest and Disorderly Conduct
Prosecutors say the pair attacked 63-year-old Roger Brown last June along Frankstown Avenue in Homewood. He suffered severe head trauma and died days after the assault.MORE NEWS: 10-Month-Old Baby Found Unresponsive In Ambridge Revived With Narcan; Mother Arrested
Sentencing is scheduled for December.