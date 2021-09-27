By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Americans are expected to spend billions of dollars on Halloween candy this year, and a homegrown product in Pennsylvania is the most popular item in the state.
According to Candystore.com, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are considered the most popular Halloween candy in the country, but locally, Hershey’s Mini Bars take home the top ranking.
Coming in 2nd place in Pennsylvania behind Hershey’s Mini Bars are M&M’s, followed by Skittles.
To read more about the rankings and for a full list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state, click here.