CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — A man was arrested after the death of a 1-year-old boy reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said.
Cleveland police said officers were called to the home just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time emergency medical responders were rushing the child to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said a 22-year-old man had been babysitting the boy, who is his girlfriend's child, as well as three other children. They said the 1-year-old was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub.
Police said the man was placed under arrested in a child endangerment charge. The case remains under investigation.
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)