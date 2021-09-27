By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.READ MORE: Bob Dylan Coming To Pittsburgh In November
The state police announced Monday that Trooper Dustin Schumacher from the Belle Vernon Barrack was charged after a disturbance call in Washington County on Monday morning.READ MORE: 10-Month-Old Baby Found Unresponsive In Ambridge Revived With Narcan; Mother Arrested
Law enforcement said Schumacher was arraigned before a judge and transported to the Washington County Prison. His bail was set at $5,000.MORE NEWS: National Aviary Remains Closed As Staff Focuses 'On Kody’s Safe Return'
Schumacher, who has been a trooper since 2016, has been suspended without pay.