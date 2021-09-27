By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are mourning the sudden loss of an officer.

Public Safety says 47-year-old Officer Brian Rowland died at St. Clair Hospital Sunday evening following a brief illness. He was a 21-year veteran of the force and worked in Zone 6 in the West End.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of a dedicated veteran officer and a loyal friend to many in the Bureau. The Pittsburgh Police family is a family in the truest sense of the word,” said Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said in a news release.

“The loss of one of our brothers in blue is felt acutely by each and every one of us. We serve together, we mourn together, and we will help each other through this together…as a family.”

His supervisor, Commander Cristyn Zett, described Rowland as a “no-nonsense guy” who devoted his adult life to protecting and serving Pittsburgh’s residents.

He leaves behind his wife Krista and their fur-babies Echo, Kimber and Jinxy Cat.