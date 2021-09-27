CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A neighborhood in New Castle was evacuated overnight after a hand grenade wound up on someone’s front lawn.

The incident took place along Lutton Street early Monday morning.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials tell KDKA the grenade was found by a group of girls who pulled it out of the Shenango River while they were doing what is is called ‘magnetic fishing.’

‘Magnetic fishing’ is when people tie a rope onto a magnet and throw it into a river or creek.

The girls thought the grenade was fake, and brought it home.

Police came and safely removed the grenade.

No one was injured.