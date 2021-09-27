By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been named among the top 5 players in the NHL in a new ranking by the NHL Network.
Crosby was ranked #5 among all players in the league.
#1 to us, always. pic.twitter.com/tMCNIXwLV9
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 26, 2021
The NHL Network has been releasing rankings of the top 50 players in the league, with the top rankings announced on Sunday.
The list is FINAL! Presenting the Top 50 Players in the @NHL. #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/y8c0Ggg4F3
— NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) September 26, 2021
Fellow Penguins teammates joining Crosby in the top 50 rankings include Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Kris Letang.