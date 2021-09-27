CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been named among the top 5 players in the NHL in a new ranking by the NHL Network.

Crosby was ranked #5 among all players in the league.

The NHL Network has been releasing rankings of the top 50 players in the league, with the top rankings announced on Sunday.

Fellow Penguins teammates joining Crosby in the top 50 rankings include Evgeni Malkin, Jake Guentzel, and Kris Letang.