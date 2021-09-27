By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a toddler was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.READ MORE: Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals
According to police, they were called to Allegheny General Hospital for a report of a juvenile male with a gunshot wound who had arrived at the emergency department by private vehicle.
Watch as KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports:READ MORE: Hershey’s Mini Bars Rank As The Top-Selling Halloween Candy In Pa.
The toddler was then taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating to learn where the toddler had been shot.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy Conditions Ahead Of Overnight Storm Chances
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.