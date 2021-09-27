CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" host will bring his tour to PPG Paints Arena.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Comedian Trevor Noah is coming to Pittsburgh next spring.

Noah’s Back To Abnormal World Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on April 1.

“Due to overwhelming demand,” the 2022 dates were just added to the tour. It opened in London with two sold-out shows.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.