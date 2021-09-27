By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Comedian Trevor Noah is coming to Pittsburgh next spring.READ MORE: 'An Epidemic': TSA Catches 4 Guns In 4 Days At Pittsburgh International Airport
Noah’s Back To Abnormal World Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on April 1.
⭐JUST ANNOUNCED: Trevor Noah comes to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on April 1st 2022! Tickets on sale Friday, October 1 at 10AM EST. Stay tuned for more details ⭐ pic.twitter.com/o5C0QF0KBYREAD MORE: PennDOT Asking Drivers For Feedback On Construction And Maintenance
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 27, 2021
“Due to overwhelming demand,” the 2022 dates were just added to the tour. It opened in London with two sold-out shows.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,029 New Cases, 4 Additional Deaths
Tickets go on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.