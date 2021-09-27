By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local sorority marked a milestone this weekend and celebrated by giving back to the community.
Zeta Phi Beta celebrated its 50th anniversary since it was founded at the University of Pittsburgh.
As part of the weekend’s events, alumni members from the sorority made a big donation to the Women’s Shelter and Center of Pittsburgh.
Zeta Phi Beta is an international service sorority that was founded at Howard University in 1920.
The sorority has hundreds of chapters nationwide.