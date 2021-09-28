PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are stepping up their search for a suspect wanted for shooting a teen in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened in the daylight on Monday, and now, that teenager is fighting for his life.

The victim in the shooting is a 17-year-old boy, and Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

The suspect is described as being between 5’5″ and 5’8″ with a slender build.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the BP gas station near the corner of Frankstown Road and East Hills Drive.

Penn Hills Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the legs and torso while at a gas pump.

Officers say the suspect ran from the scene.

The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital, and was last listed in critical condition.

Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton says people need to think before pulling the trigger.

“The gun is final. Once you shoot somebody, it’s over. Not just for the person you shoot, but also for you when you get apprehended. There’s no future in shooting and killing people,” Chief Burton said.

At this point, the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the County Police Tip Line. Callers are able to remain anonymous.