By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is moving ahead with the almost $100 million it received from the American Rescue Plan.
Allegheny County Council approved the plan on Tuesday.
Much of the money will go to government services and public health. There will also be new investments, including buying new radios for public safety programs, funding children’s initiatives, helping the Department of Human Services respond to mental health issues and giving money to volunteer fire companies