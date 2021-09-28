By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 436 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 220 are confirmed and 216 are probable cases.
All 16 deaths happened this month. Three were in the 25-49 age group and 13 were 65 or older.
There have been 8,120 total hospitalizations and 120,154 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,148.
