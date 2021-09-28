By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police are looking for a weapon that was inside a stolen FBI vehicle.
The FBI said the vehicle was stolen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Schenley Park. The vehicle was located in the Hill District around 4 p.m., but officials are still looking for the gun, a Glock 19.
Police searched the area and brought in a bloodhound. The FBI said law enforcement is "devoting significant resources to locate the weapon."
The full statement from the FBI can be found below.
“FBI Pittsburgh is asking for the public’s help to locate a weapon that was inside an FBI government vehicle that was stolen around 1:30 pm from Schenley Park today. The FBI, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, is devoting significant resources to locate the weapon, a Glock 19M 9mm, and remove it from the possession of the untrained individual(s) who may have it. All area law enforcement agencies were quickly notified of the theft and are assisting the FBI. Anyone with information should call FBI Pittsburgh immediately at 412-432-4000. No other information is available.”