By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Police are looking for a weapon that was inside a stolen FBI vehicle.

The FBI said the vehicle was stolen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Schenley Park. The vehicle was located in the Hill District around 4 p.m., but officials are still looking for the gun, a Glock 19.

Police searched the area and brought in a bloodhound. The FBI said law enforcement is “devoting significant resources to locate the weapon.”

The full statement from the FBI can be found below.