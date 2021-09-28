PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Health leaders are hopeful that the rollout of booster doses of vaccines will help in the fight against COVID-19.

Those doses are available for certain groups of people as stores and medical offices open this morning.

Walgreens is one of many locations who are offering booster shots for those who are eligible. You can schedule an appointment or walk-in and get the vaccine booster.

Other pharmacies and doctors are also administering a third dose of the vaccine to patients.

The medical director at Central Outreach gave out several booster doses on Monday, but says the response hasn’t been overwhelming because many people are content with their first and second doses.

She also says she believes many people don’t know they’re eligible to receive the booster dose.

“For people 65 years and older, they can look at their vaccine cards. If it’s been more than six months and they had the Pfizer shot, they should go get another shot,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Psaki said this includes long-term care residents and staff, people who are 18 years and older who have underlying medical conditions, and those who work and live in high-risk settings, including healthcare workers, teachers, grocery store workers.

As people continue to receive booster doses, Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, says more data is being submitted by the company.

Bourla says Pfizer is seeking authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 through 11 years old in the coming days, adding that the vaccine dose for children is 1/3 of the dose being given to the rest of the population.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky says the data on vaccines for children will be received with urgency.