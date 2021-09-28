By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mt. Lebanon School District is advising parents of an increased police presence at the high school over the next several days.

According to a letter to district families, the administration is working in coordination with the school resource officer and Mt. Lebanon police to investigate “several Safe2Say tips” of a possible shooting threat.

However, district officials say the investigation “has not substantiated the rumor.”

In addition to the increase in officers, the administration is asking the high school staff to be on alert for any “out-of-the-ordinary student behavior.”

The district says, “The safety of the entire school community is a top priority to us. We value the importance of communicating with you about these types of occurrences and informing you of the precautions being taken regarding this rumor.”

To read the district’s full letter to families, visit this link.

They are asking anyone with information on the rumors to contact Mt. Lebanon Police or the school district administration.