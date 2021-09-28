PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are stepping up their search for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a teen in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened in the daylight on Monday, and the 17-year-old is fighting for his life. Allegheny County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is described as being between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 with a slender build.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the BP gas station near the corner of Frankstown Road and East Hills Drive. Penn Hills Police say the victim was shot multiple times in the legs and torso while at a gas pump.

Officers say the suspect ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

“Which is really concerning. These youngsters, the victim yesterday was 17-years-old,” Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said.

Police continue to investigate and are asking for help in finding the suspect.

“I don’t think it was a case where somebody was driving by shooting randomly,” Chief Burton said. “It was quite apparent they shot this individual, not everyone else in the store. Just this one individual.”

He feels the scenes are happening too much. He said these young people have their whole lives ahead of them.

“Don’t they understand that that’s final? You shoot someone, that’s final. Not just for the victim who may die, but for the people who are doing the shooting once they are apprehended. It’s going to affect their life also,” Chief Burton told KDKA.

He isn’t entirely sure why the shootings have increased with young adults but believes social media is a factor.

“It just escalates to the point, where it all revolves back to something was said through social media, and the next thing you know they’re shooting each other,” Chief Burton said in his office.

He feels it will take the entire community to address this problem.

“I believe that’s what’s it’s going to take — each community to deal with their young folks, let’s knock this off. There’s a better way of doing things,” Chief Burton said.

You can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.