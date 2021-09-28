By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Allegheny County lawmakers introduced a plan that would allow adults in Pennsylvania to use recreational marijuana legally.
State Reps. Jake Wheatley and Dan Frankel, both Democrats who represent Allegheny County, said the bill would also provide justice for citizens and communities that have been adversely impacted by the criminalization of marijuana.
"We really think there are components in our bill that free up our criminal justice system so that our law enforcement and agencies and spaces in our correctional institutions can be opened up and freed to really go after more significant, impactful crime," Rep. Wheatley said
The plan would also lessen the punishment for marijuana possession.