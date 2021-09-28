By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Runners hit the pavement over the weekend for the Great Race. Among the many runners was a local lifeguard who came across a woman in need of help along the course.
Kat is the head lifeguard at the city of Pittsburgh’s Sue Murray Pool, but her Great Race goal was to outrun her boss.
That’s where Kat found a 76-year-old runner who was having some trouble.
The woman told Kat she was fine, and just wanted to finish the race.
Kat made sure she finished the race, helping her get to the finish line arm in arm.