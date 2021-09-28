CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!By Ron Smiley
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — By the time you read this, the severe weather chance for the day would have wrapped up.

While large hail was a concern in the overnight hours, we saw mostly downpours and lightning over the course of the morning.

The rain was due to a cold front that will move through this afternoon.

We will continue with a rain chance until the cold front slides through during the early afternoon hours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By 5:00 p.m., we should begin seeing sunny skies again.

The cold front will bring cooler weather our way with highs on Wednesday hitting 71 degrees.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Thursday’s high temperature will be in the upper 60’s.

I have also added in a low rain chance with light drizzle being possible as cooler air rolls in from the north.

Skies should be cloudy.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Friday is looking dry with highs back to the 70’s. Highs will be near 80 on Saturday!

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.