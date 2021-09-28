By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be spending several days in Pittsburgh, starting today.
Pittsburgh Public Safety officials say Blinken is set to arrive on Tuesday with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, as the two will make several planned visits in the area.
Officials say residents should be prepared for short traffic delays while the two are in the area.
Oliver Avenue will be closed from William Penn Place through Grant Street for the duration of Secretary Blinken’s stay, that will last through Thursday.
It’s unclear what planned visits the two will make while in the area.