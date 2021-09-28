WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open.

This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown.

If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country. Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again.

President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get it done. Democrats needed ten Senate Republicans to advance the bill and Republicans have said Democrats have to address the debt limit on their own.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives begin debating the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill today — but the actual vote won’t come until Thursday. Progressive Democrats are demanding that the House and Senate fulfill their promise to first pass a $3.5 trillion spending bill.

The spending bill includes new funding for the child tax credit, universal pre-kindergarten, home health care, climate change, and more. Republicans say it’s spending the country cannot afford, and that there are other deadlines that need to be met this week.

Without a resolution, agency services could be stopped, museums could be closed, and roughly 800,000 federal workers would be furloughed with suspended pay.

Democrats may have to cut the price tag from $3.5 trillion in order for both the House and Senate to approve the plan.

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has said he won’t support a bill of that size — and previously proposed spending $1 trillion instead.

As for the government funding bill, Senate Republicans are blocking it. Lawmakers on both sides say they don’t want a shutdown, but now they only have a few days to figure out how.