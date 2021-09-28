By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after he allegedly crashed his car into a South Park day care’s playground following a police chase.

According to the criminal complaint, it all began when South Park police got a call Monday that a 22-year-old had overdosed on Xanax and was threatening his girlfriend.

WEB EXTRA: Suspect Caught On Video —

Once police got there, an officer says he saw a white Audi sedan pull out of the driveway of Ridge Road and crash into a small hill. When the officer put on his lights and sirens, the criminal complaint says Jacob Balcer took off.

Police say they started to pursue Balcer, who was going upwards of 70 to 90 mph, until calling off the chase because it wasn’t safe.

Terrifying video… a car crashed into a playground at South Park KinderCare yesterday and the driver arrested is facing nearly 20 charges, according to a criminal complaint. Parents I spoke to are thankful no one was hurt. Their reaction and the arrest details on @KDKA at 5&6. pic.twitter.com/V78LXQEbKP — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) September 28, 2021

They caught up with Balcer after he crashed his car into the playground area of KinderCare. After the crash, video shows Balcer allegedly backing his vehicle out of the playground, barreling through the parking lot, over a rock garden and back across Ridge Road.

The criminal complaint says another police vehicle was blocking Balcer, and he got out of his car and was arrested.

Police say he also drove through several yards on Ridge Road, causing damage to neighbors’ properties.

In addition to DUI, he’s facing multiple counts of criminal mischief, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and several other charges.

