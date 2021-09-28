By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Zac Brown Band concert in Pittsburgh is canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, Zac Brown says The Comeback Tour is being paused because despite precautions, he has COVID-19.

To all our fans, pic.twitter.com/Ozq0MxoaOy — Zac Brown Band (@zacbrownband) September 28, 2021

“I’m deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans first,” his statement said.

Once he finishes quarantining “and it’s safe for our band members and crews to do so,” the tour will start back up.

The Zac Brown Band was slated to perform at the Pavilion at Star Lake on Oct. 1. The band says refunds can be issued at point of purchase.

The Doobie Brothers and KISS concerts at Star Lake were also postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests. It’s the second time a Zac Brown Band show has been canceled at the venue since the pandemic.