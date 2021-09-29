By: KDKA-TV News Staff

INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – The Steelers will be on the road this coming Sunday when they head to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, talked Steelers, Mike Tomlin, and revealed he’s a big fan of Pittsburgh Dad.

"I love Pittsburgh.. it's a great blue collar tahn & Mike Tomlin is a fantastic coach who knows hot to lead & players love playing for" ~@AaronRodgers12 on the Packers matchup with the Steelers this Sunday#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/mvSbBkpvKV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 28, 2021

“I have a ton of respect for Mike [Tomlin],” Rodgers said. “I think he’s a fantastic coach, I love the way he leads, I love the way he talks after the game, he always seems to keep things even-keeled.”

Rodgers has had some connection to the Pittsburgh area throughout his NFL career, playing for now-former Packers’ Head Coach and Pittsburgh-native Mike McCarthy.

He also appears on Plum-native McAfee’s show every Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve been around a lot of Pittsburgh people over the years, I’ve loved my time with all of them,” Rodgers said. “I’ve learned to speak the language really well. Which has allowed me to follow and become a big fan of Pittsburgh Dad. If you haven’t seen him on Twitter, big ‘shaht aht’ some incredible, incredible videos. That was most of my career with Mike [McCarthy] in the headset, trying to figure out what the hell he was saying. It’s a great blue-collar town, there’s a lot of great people that live there, it’s got a lot of history, that city.”

Of course Rodgers ‘shaht aht’ caught the attention of Pittsburgh Dad on Twitter who said, “thanks for the shaht aht, Aaron Rodgers, I’d say we’ll leave the light on here for you in 2022, but that’ll just run up our electric bill.”