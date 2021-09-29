By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bike ride from coast to coast for a good cause pedaled right through Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning.

Coast To Coast 4 Cancer is raising money for cancer research.

The cyclists from Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company out of New York City, started in Oregon on Sept. 9.

They stopped here in Pittsburgh before the final leg which has them arriving in New Jersey on Friday.

A UPMC doctor and even Steely McBeam were there to cheer them on.

Our @PghPolice Motor Unit had the honor of leading the Coast to Coast 4 Cancer cyclist this morning. This group is riding from @Pittsburgh to Long Branch, NJ. Welcome to the Burgh & good luck! @bmsnews pic.twitter.com/6pvNEHjTfk — Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) September 29, 2021

We spoke with one of the riders who just finished her leg from Indianapolis to Pittsburgh.

“We’re still losing too many people. One in two women will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and one in three men will receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. That is why we’re riding. Those numbers are still way too high,” said Thalia Mingo, of Bristol Myers Squibb Network of Women.

Mingo lost both of her parents to cancer and her brother is a 12-year cancer survivor.

They have already raised $1.6 6 million dollars and plan to keep going!

If you would like to donate to the Coast To Coast 4 Cancer mission, visit this link.