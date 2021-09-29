PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Have a surplus of tomatoes? Here’s a recipe from Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, so you don’t let that harvest go to waste!

Heirloom Tomato Pie

For the Crust:

–2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

–Sea salt

–12 tablespoons cold, unsalted butter, ½-inch-diced

–2 cold large egg yolks

–½ cup ice water

–Dried beans, for baking the crust blind as the recipe directs

–¾ shredded Manchego cheese

–Greek extra-virgin olive oil

–1 large sweet onion, thinly sliced

–2 ¼ pounds mixed farm market tomatoes

–Sea salt

–¾ cup shredded mozzarella cheese

–¼ cup mayonnaise

–3 tablespoons breadcrumbs

–3 tablespoons each chopped fresh chives and flat leaf parsley

–1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

–Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the crust:

Place the flour and 1 teaspoon of salt in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the steel blade. Add the butter and pulse 12 to 15 times, until the butter is the size of peas. Add the egg yolks and pulse a few times to combine. With the motor running, add the ice water through the feed tube and pulse until the dough starts to come together. Dump onto a floured board and roll it into a flat disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Put the dough between 2 sheets of parchment paper and roll into a 13-inch round. Transfer the dough to a 9 1/2-inch deep-dish pie plate. Fold the overhang under itself and crimp the edges. Pierce the bottom of the crust all over with a fork. Please note that you will have more than enough dough for this pie plate and that you may have to trim it a bit. Refrigerate until firm, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Line the crust with foil, then fill with dried beans. Bake until the edges are golden, about 20 minutes. Remove the foil and beans and continue baking until golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool.

For the filling:

Heat a bit of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool. Meanwhile, thinly slice the tomatoes; toss with 1 teaspoon kosher salt in a colander. Let drain, gently tossing occasionally, about 30 minutes.

Increase the oven temperature to 375 degrees. Combine the Manchego, mozzarella, mayonnaise, breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons each chives and parsley, the thyme, sea salt and cracked black pepper to taste, and the sautéed onion in a bowl. Spread in the crust. Arrange the tomatoes on top. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and season with pepper. Bake until the tomatoes are browned, about 50 minutes. Top with the remaining 1 tablespoon each chives and parsley.