By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,570 new coronavirus cases and 97 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,425,048 cases and 29,323 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,843 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 681 in ICUs.

The state says 12,724,133 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,193,047 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,442,101 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 76,290 cases among residents and 16,292 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,110 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 31,077 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

