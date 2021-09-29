By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths in the last 24 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 297 are confirmed and 122 are probable cases.
There have been 8,126 total hospitalizations and 120,573 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,160.
The 12 newly reported deaths occurred from Sept. 12-23, the Health Department said. One patient was in the 25-49 age group, two were in the 50-64 age group and nine were in the 65+ age group.

This is the COVID-19 update from the Allegheny County Health Department for September 29, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Q1nMuT5KQ2
— Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 29, 2021
