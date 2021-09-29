By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI Office in Pittsburgh is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the whereabouts of a weapon stolen on Tuesday from one of their vehicles.READ MORE: Law Enforcement Searching For Weapon That Was Inside Stolen FBI Vehicle
The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Pittsburgh Police are continuing the search today for the stolen Glock 19M 9mm.
The FBI said one of their vehicles was stolen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from Schenley Park. While the vehicle was located in the Hill District around 4 p.m. that same day, the gun was missing.
“The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, are devoting significant resources to locate the weapon, and remove it from the possession of the untrained individual(s) who may have it,” the FBI said in a press release.
Anyone with information should call FBI Pittsburgh immediately at 412-432-4000.
