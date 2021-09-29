CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Congratulations are in order for former KDKA reporter and anchor Paul Martino.

On Tuesday night, the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania honored Martino for all his work with KDKA.

He was presented with the “President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in Journalism.”

It was part of the 2021 Golden Quill Awards dinner at the Rivers Casino.

Congratulations to Paul and everyone who took home a “quill.”